FINCA supports flood-affected traders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | FINCA Uganda said earlier last week that it had begun the process of providing more than Shs100 million in relief to its clients — traders in downtown Kampala — whose businesses were severely affected by heavy rains and flash floods experienced in late October and November 2025. The announcement was officially made during a press conference held at Fairway Hotel, Kampala.

The affected clients were identified through a verification exercise conducted by FINCA Uganda in collaboration with trader leaders and local authorities to assess the extent of flood-related losses. The relief will be delivered in phases to ensure timely and sustainable support as traders rebuild and restore their businesses.

The floods heavily affected basement arcades and commercial premises in areas including French Plaza, Pentagon City Plaza, Totala Business Centre, and surrounding locations. Traders suffered extensive losses after floodwaters damaged merchandise such as clothes, mattresses, carpets, and other goods, forcing many businesses to temporarily close.

The press briefing was attended by affected traders, city officials, and key stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Eva Balikowa, Chief Commercial Officer of FINCA Uganda, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting clients beyond traditional banking services.

“Behind every flooded shop is a family, a livelihood, and years of hard work. We deeply sympathize with traders who are the backbone of Kampala’s economy. As FINCA Uganda, we remain committed to standing with entrepreneurs in moments of crisis. The relief will be provided in phases to enable steady recovery.”

On behalf of the business community, Hajji Issa Ssekitto, Acting Chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful.

“This support comes at a time when many traders are struggling to get back on their feet. It demonstrates strong partnership with the trading community and will go a long way in restoring business confidence.”

Ismail Balikoowa of Padre Pio Insurance noted that the partnership with FINCA Uganda has enabled traders with active loans affected by the floods to have their outstanding balances settled through insurance claim payouts.

“We conducted on-ground assessments in the downtown area to verify affected borrowers and facilitate the necessary support. We sympathize with all traders impacted by the floods.”

Charlotte Owomugisha, a trader operating from the French Plaza basement, expressed gratitude for the assistance.

“I took a loan of six million shillings from FINCA Uganda to stock children’s clothes, but floods submerged my shop and destroyed everything. I had lost hope, but this support has renewed my confidence that my business will recover.”

The floods have also renewed concerns over Kampala’s drainage infrastructure. Experts cite blocked waterways and construction activity along the Nakivubo Channel as contributing factors.

In response, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has intensified efforts to improve drainage along key roads in the city centre to reduce future flood risks.

FINCA Uganda continues to support small and medium enterprises through tailored financial solutions, business training, and advisory services aimed at strengthening resilience and sustainable growth.

In closing, Robert Kakande, Executive Director of FINCA Uganda, emphasized the institution’s long-term partnership with the trading community.

“We value the trust our clients place in us, especially during challenging times. FINCA Uganda remains a reliable partner as traders rebuild, grow, and plan for the future.”