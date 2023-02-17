FIFA announces over 2-bln USD budget for football development

Geneva, Switzerland | Xinhua | FIFA announced Wednesday an increased budget of over two billion U.S. dollars in the 2023-2026 cycle for its FIFA Forward program.

The FIFA Forward 3.0 Program, laid out by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in January, will provide 2.25 billion U.S. dollars to develop the sport worldwide, the world football governing body announced.

The program has increased its budget in every cycle since it was launched in 2011, with 328 million in the first version, 1,161 million in the second, and 1,746 million in the 2019-2022 cycle, according to FIFA stats.

In the last cycle, FIFA Forward provided each member association with an investment of six million U.S. dollars to finance operational needs and development projects, and the funding is expected to be eight million over a four-year period in 2023-2026.

FIFA Forward helps to grow football in the world with the income generated by the world football body’s governing source like the World Cup.