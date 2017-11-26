THIS WEEK: FDP pulls out of Germany coalition talks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The possibility of forming a coalition government in Germany collapsed after the free-market liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) pulled out of the initiative on the night of Nov.19 after four weeks of talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union/ Christian Social Union bloc and the Greens.

FDP leader Christian Lindner defended this moving saying there was ‘no basis of trust’ and ‘shared idea’ between them since the parties failed to agree on key policy issues.

However, international reports show this move was a big blow to Merkel who only got another term in September as it has created political uncertainty in Europe’s biggest economy.

If Merkel doesn’t succeed in luring FDP back into the deal, her other option would be to either push for a new election or govern at the helm of a minority government.