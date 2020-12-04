FDC’s Patrick Amuriat released on bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate has been granted bail by Mbarara Grade One Magistrate’s Court.

Amuriat has been charged with disobedience of lawful orders.

Amuriat who was arrested in the morning en route Rubirizi district appeared before Grade One Magistrate His worship Gordon Muhimbise this afternoon.

Amuriat pleaded not guilty to the charge and applied for bail through his lawyer, Lydia Ahimbisibwe of Ahimbisibwe and Agaba advocates.

Priscillah Nyakate, the prosecutor objected to the bail application saying that Amuriat had other cases in the same court that have also released summons against him.

His worship Gordon Muhimbise granted Amuriat bail on the principle that he is innocent until proven guilty and that having another case with the same court can’t remove his right to bail.

Amuriat was granted a two million shillings non-cash bail and his two sureties were also committed to the same amount of money, not cash.

The two sureties are Stanley Katembeya, the chairperson FDC Mbarara district who is also contesting for Mbarara city mayoral seat and Agatha Atusasire, contestant Mbarara Woman Member of Parliament.

His worship Muhimbise adjourned the case to 18th February 2021 when the case will be up for mention.

The accusations against Amuriat stem from an incident that happened on Wednesday as Amuriat was moving to Mbarara city for campaigns

Police tried to block Amuriat from accessing the central business district of Mbarara city after he allegedly changed from the route that his campaign team and police agreed on.

According to a police statement, Amuriat and his team agreed on the routes to be used when accessing the city which were Nyamitanga, Ruti through Mbarara bypass to Buffalo roundabout then to Kakyeka stadium where his first rally was to be before moving to Bwizibwera in Kashari in Mbarara district.

The statement further says Amuriat defied this and opted to use porous routes from Isingiro district through Buremba road in Kakoba Division where he was intercepted at Bishop Stuart University with intentions to go through the main business centre of Mbarara city.

After his release from court, Amuriat proceeded to resume his campaign in Bushenyi district.

URN