FDC vows to defy EC on numbers, COVID-19 testing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party has declared that it will not abide by restrictions on the number of the people accompanying its presidential aspirant Patrick Amuriat Oboi for nomination on Tuesday.

The party has also defied a requirement for COVID-19 testing of all people intending to accompany the candidates to the nomination centre in Kyambogo. The Electoral Commission set a restriction of only ten members for each of the aspirants accessing the venue and that each of them will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result.

But during a press conference held at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi today, Amuriat’s campaign chief of staff Roland Kaginda Mugume presented a list of 18 people who will present Amuriat to the Electoral Commission on the day of nomination.

They include FDC party chairman Wasswa Biriggwa, the secretary-general Nathan Nandala Mafabi, acting party president Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo, Amuriat’s wife Caroline Latigo, the Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan and FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda among others.

Kaginda noted that they have prepared a prayer service which will precede Amuriat’s nomination.

FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda explained that all members on the team are leaders who hold key positions in the party and that not even the Electoral Commission can block them from presenting their candidate for the nomination. He added that unlike independent candidates who are just meant to select people who will accompany them, the FDC flagbearer is supposed to be presented by party leaders at the nomination centre.

Busongora North MP William Nzoghu added that it is illegal for the Electoral Commission to demand that each of them presents a COVID-19 negative certificate.

Similarly, Semujju explained that they will only follow the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization- WHO guidelines and not those set by police or Electoral commission. According to Ssemujju, they will abide by the provision for temperature testing, wearing of masks and washing hands.

