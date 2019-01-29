FDC, UPC clash over NRM Links

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Secretary General has tasked Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) to explain its alliance with the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party.

Mafabi questioned UPC’s link to NRM during the launch of Political Parties Capacity Support Project, which is supported by Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) at Hotel African.

Mafabi asked the Inter-party Organization for Dialogue- IPOD to probe the UPC-NRM links. The accusations are buttressed by the fact that UPC’s Betty Amongi is the Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister under the ruling NRM party.

Mafabi inquired whether UPC has been swallowed by the ruling party.

Mafabi said FDC will seek a constitutional interpretation of the UPC-NRM marriage in parliament. “We want our colleagues in NRM and UPC not to take it in bad faith but we shall seek a constitutional interpretation. We want to know what is that marriage existing between the two parties,” he said.

However, the UPC National Chairman, Lawrence Okae dismissed Mafabi’s accusation as unfounded and baseless. Okae argued that UPC has never entered any alliance with NRM, saying UPC is standing on its own as political party.

As a cabinet minister, Okae argued that Betty Amongi is serving Ugandans not NRM. “Have you seen her (Amongi) attending an NRM executive meeting? Just tell me. She is serving the very ordinary Ugandans. I don’t know whether that is an offence anywhere,” he said.

He said UPC has allowed their MPs to serve on the shadow cabinet. “Does that mean that we are also in bed with you FDC people?” Okae inquired. Okae explained that UPC’s modus operandi is to engage rival political parties, arguing that UPC has been engaging all political parties.

About the Political Parties Capacity Support Project

The project is being implemented by Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD). The institute is the secretariat of Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD), an umbrella of political parties with representation in parliament.

*****

URN