FDC unveils two for parliamentary seats in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has unveiled two female candidates to contest for the two constituencies in Moroto district in the 2026 general elections.

The FDC party officials led by the party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi and the Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi were in Moroto on Saturday for the grassroots mobilization.

In a meeting that attracted over 500 people across all the sub counties of Moroto district, saw a number of members expressing interest to contest in the FDC ticket at the grassroots level.

The party also used the opportunity to declare Hellen Kiyai as a flag bearer to contest for the seat of woman Memberof Parliament representing Moroto district. Kiyai has been a female councilor for Northern Division in under National Resistance Party (NRM) but recently joined FDC.

Zainab Angella, the former aspirant for Moroto district woman Member of Parliament under the National Unity Platform (NUP) was handed a flag to run for the Moroto municipality Member of Parliament seat.

The party committed to provide full support for their candidates throughout the process of picking nomination forms, posters, and campaign and vote protection during the elections.

Amuriat said that they are currently carrying out the nationwide activities to showcase their internal processes, particularly the democracy, as they are preparing to choose the presidential flag bearer.

Amuriat said that they are talking to the delegates to also use the same opportunity to embolden their people, mobilize and identify potential candidates who will be running for different positions in the FDC in the coming election of 2026.

He also noted that Karamoja has been disadvantaged, and they are taking the opportunity to register new members and are picking up interested candidates who will then be nominated as FDC candidates when the time comes for them to get nominated and run for political offices.

Amuriat said that they have received a number of members expressing their interest in running for different political positions at the grassroots level from LC3, LC1 and councilors.

He noted that the region has been kept to a level where they are treated to just handouts and making them desperate, unproductive, oppressed, and keep them in the cycle of poverty.

Hellen Kiyai, highlighted that the district needs change in leadership to enable it realize more new developmental ideas in terms of mindset change, empowering young people through education.

Kiyai noted that mindset change is very important for the young people to embrace the government programs that are meant to transform their livelihoods. She added that the current government has injected a lot of funds into programs for economic transformation but all failed due to lack of ownership.

Kiyai pledged that Moroto district will not remain the same if she is given the mandate and especially through her efforts in working together her allies.

Zainab Angella, said that she decided to defect to FDC because of security, justice and fairness unlike other parties that are being centralized and have no interest to fight for the Karamojong people.

Angella said that she has joined the FDC movement to represent the oppressed people of Karamoja and have their voice raised and listened to.

Angella blamed the National Unity Platform for not taking care of their candidates in the Karamoja subregion and their voices were often undermined, an indication that the concentration was only based in the Buganda region.

‘’Our cries actually going to be heard this time around because when you’re in NUP a lot of things were not favoring, no support or whatsoever legally, any support given to our people here. But we have assurance here at FDC.

Angella said that the NUP ideology is around Museveni and not about bettering Uganda for everyone, and the NUP president never presented a manifesto on how he should transform the country.

‘’We want someone who is going to speak for us, not just hate a person. We are here to remove a whole movement. We are not here to just speak about one person. That’s why I said I have to get a better place: I’m going to raise my voice and it’s going to be heard and it’s going to be for the people and not just one person’’ Angella said.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Secretary General for the FDC party said that they have launched a campaign in the region to call on people to support the party and embrace change for the betterment of the region.

Mafabi said that the two candidates have a capacity to represent the people of Moroto if given an opportunity, and the party is ready to provide any necessary support.

Mafabi lamented that the region has lagged behind in poor road infrastructure, education, health, and poverty and food insecurity. He criticized the government for ferrying the minerals out of Karamoja instead of establishing the factories within the region to create job opportunities for the locals.

Mafabi said that the region should have developed like any other part of the country, but it has been abandoned by few individuals in leadership, and now they have promised to change the situation through affirmative action, giving them an opportunity in leadership.

