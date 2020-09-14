FDC struggles to identify candidates in Acholi

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party is finding a hard time to decide on the party candidates for various elective positions in Acholi sub-region ahead of the forthcoming general elections. This stems from the failure by the aspirants to compromise on who should carry the party flag.

The incumbent Gulu Woman Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan is facing competition from Vento Auma Agoro for the Gulu City Woman MP FDC party ticket while Anthony Akol, the incumbent Kilak North MP is also facing competition from the Amuru district LCV Vice Chairperson, John Bosco Ocan.

The other seats where the party is yet to determine the candidates include Omoro district woman MP, Gulu district Woman MP, Lamwo East, Chua East, Agago South, Agago West, Tochi County and Nwoya County among others.

Christopher Acire, the FDC party mobilizer for Acholi sub-region, says following a vetting committee meeting held on Saturday last week at the party headquarters in Najjankumbi in Kampala, they resolved that the party will announce its candidates for the various constituencies on September 16th, 2020.

He says the decision to vet candidates by the party was reached after the constituency delegate’s conference organized by Reagan Okumu, the FDC Deputy President to find suitable candidates failed to materialize. The Kilak North MP, Anthony Akol threatened to quit the party should it fail to resolve the difference between him and his rival.

Akol says the party is struggling to find candidates because of internal disputes where some members are opting to sponsor candidates against other party members.

During the Kilak South FDC delegates conference at Labongogali primary school, Reagan Okumu, the FDC Deputy President cautioned senior party members against sponsoring candidates against other party members. He says the vice is eating up the strength of the party, which used to sweep most political offices in Acholi sub-region.

********

URN