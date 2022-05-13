FDC fronts new candidate for Omoro county by-election

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum For Democratic Change-FDC party has fronted a new candidate for the Omoro County Parliamentary by-election, just a day after the first one went missing.

Justine Odong Obiya, the FDC chairperson in Omoro district was unveiled today afternoon to replace Dick Denis Owani who was allegedly abducted by unknown persons shortly before his nomination. Owani had been lined up for nomination on Thursday.

DANGEROUS SUBSTITUTE!

After the junta attacked,kidnapped Denis Owani &stole his nomination papers. we officially unveil Odong Justine as our Parliamentary candidate for Omoro county. He’s our district Chairman&Former LC3 Chairperson Koro SC Tochi county Omoro district 2016-2021 pic.twitter.com/beeS0LSIZx — FDC (@FDCOfficial1) May 13, 2022

Kelly Komakech, the FDC party mobilizer in Acholi sub-region told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that Owani lost his academic credentials and couldn’t be nominated, prompting a new candidate to be fronted.

Komakech says Obiya is their official candidate for now and will be given all the necessary support to secure victory for the party.

Chua West Member of Parliament Philip Polly Okin and FDC envoy in charge of special operations in FDC told URN in an interview earlier that there was an attempt to bribe Owani out of the race by his abductors. Okin however didn’t disclose how much the alleged abductors had offered but noted that their candidate rejected the money and hinted at continuing with the contest.

The new candidate fronted is expected to be nominated by the Electoral Commission Returning officer Moses Kagona. Only one candidate, the National Resistance Movement party flag bearer Andrew Ojok Oulanyah has so far been nominated on the second day of nomination at Omoro District Council hall in Omoro district.

The search is to replace a seat that fell vacant with the death of Jacob Oulanyah L’okori, the former speaker of Parliament who succumbed to cancer early this year.

URN