FDC founding member and businessman Garuga Musinguzi dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Businessman James Garuga Musinguzi has died. Kate Baryayanga, a relative, told URN reporter that Garuga died on Wednesday in one of the hospitals in Kampala.

The relative said that the family were planning to take him abroad for specialised treatment.

Musinguzi was a founding member and major funder of the Forum for the Democratic Change-FDC.

In 2001, he contested for the Kinkiizi West county MP seat but lost to Amama Mbabazi. Musinguzi petitioned the court and sought a re-run of the election.

The results were then nullified, and a re-run was ordered, but Garuga instead pulled, and Mbabazi went through unopposed.

At the time of his death, Garuga was the proprietor of Kigezi Highland Tea Company.

URN