FDC faction in Bushenyi declare three days of mourning for people killed in protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) supporters in Bushenyi district have declared three days of mourning for people who were killed during protests.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country following the arrest of National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The Bushenyi FDC woman MP flag bearer, Federica Nshemerirwe says that their party flag will fly at half-mast for three days as they mourn the dead.

“From today we are raising our flag at half-mast for three consecutive days expressing our dissatisfaction on the brutal manner security organs are treating political candidates from the opposition”. She said.

She says that the three days of mourning is another way to show their dissatisfaction on how the security organs are brutally treating opposition candidates.

Nshemerirwe said that those that died in the protests could have been supporters from both the opposition and NRM.

Guma Gumisiriza, the Bushenyi district FDC chairman asked President Museveni to come out and declare himself a life president but stop hiding under the cover of elections.

Pison Mugizi, an FDC supporter in Bushenyi wants the Electoral Commission to halt all physical campaigns and limit them only to media if the electoral process is to be peaceful.

Mugizi adds that if the election is poorly managed, more people will lose their lives.

Security personnel accuse Kyagulanyi and his supporters for not adhering to the standard operating procedures.

URN