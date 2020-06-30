FDC engaging EC on virtual campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party says it will continue engaging with Electoral Commission to reverse its proposal requiring candidates to hold virtual campaigns.

This stems from a revised roadmap for the 2021 elections issued by Electoral Commission indicating that candidates will campaign virtually in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic.

The Health Ministry banned public gatherings such as political rallies, congregational prayers, mass funerals and weddings as part of the Covid19 prevention measures.

John Kikonyogo, the Deputy FDC party spokesperson, says they have reached out to EC to reverse its decision on the virtual campaigns.

He also wonders whether Electoral Commission has the mandate to determine how candidates reach out to voters.

Kikonyogo says the party hasn’t yet decided on whether to hold its primaries scientifically, arguing that there is still hope for holding normal primaries.

Other opposition parties are yet to decide on how to proceed with the proposed virtual campaigns and scientific polls. Both DP and the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM parties are yet to declare their positions on the same.

URN