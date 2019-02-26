FDC condemns Kyaligonza, Rukutana’s impunity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has condemned the level of impunity showcased by Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza and Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana in two different actions over the last week.

Maj Gen Kyaligonza, also the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice-chairperson for the western region and a member of UPDF High Command, was captured on video, looking on as his bodyguards assaulted a traffic officer Esther Namaganda in Seeta, Mukono district on Sunday. Namaganda had reportedly stopped the general’s vehicle from turning on the wrong way.

The incident triggered condemnation from across the board. The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig. Gen Richard Karemire last evening said the two bodyguards; Peter Bushindiki and John Robert Okurut had been arrested and are currently detained at Military Police headquarters.

Police also said a case file of threatening violence and assault has been slapped on Kyaligonza. Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango on Monday morning said Kyaligonza will be summoned through Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Jeje Odongo to defend himself.

The Kyaligonza fracas came a few days after an exchange between Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana and the head of the land probe Justice Catherine Bamugemereire. Rukutana had been summoned by the land probe to provide clarity on how and why the government paid out 24 billion Shillings to Dr Muhammad Kasasa for a piece of land in Mutungo.

Addressing journalists at FDC headquarters, the party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said they are concerned by the high level of impunity and disregard of the law shown by the two senior government officials. He said it’s increasingly becoming difficult for ordinary citizens to respect the law without senior government officials leading by example.

Meanwhile, Ssemujju said FDC was shocked by the Democratic Party President Norbert Mao’s attack on his party members who accepted positions in the peoples’ government unveiled two weeks ago. The government is headed by Dr Kizza Besigye.

Mao described DP members serving in Besigye’s cabinet as watermelons. But Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze who is the Information Minister in the said peoples’ government was swift to label Mao as a pumpkin, insinuating that although he is green on the outside, he was yellow in the inside. Mao said DP members in peoples’ government will be punished.

He said FDC appreciates the desire by political parties to strengthen themselves and urged DP to be cognizant that none its members has assumed a position in FDC. Ssemujju says said Museveni is the chief beneficiary of such quarrels.

Ssemujju argued that there is a need for DP to appreciate peoples’ government as a platform that is stimulating change seeking forces in the country.