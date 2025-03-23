Father demands answers after Mezo Noir Bar tragedy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The father of 23-year-old Martha Ahumuza, who collapsed at Mezo Noir bar in Kololo and later died at Kampala hospital has vowed to do everything with his means to know who killed his daughter. He told mourners that the culprits will pay dearly.

“My daughter was very jovial, healthy and I can’t believe she is now in a coffin. But I want to tell you, I will do anything to arrive at whatever happened leading to my daughter’s death. Trust me I will do whatever is necessary,” Mathew Murari said.

Murari, who addressed mourners during the requiem service at All Saints on Saturday in Kampala, said he couldn’t believe that his daughter was lying in a coffin.

Ahumuza was invited to Mezo Noir bar in the wee hours of Wednesday night by Edward Mutebi who was earlier identified as Magambo. She left another bar in Kololo at 2 am and went to meet Mutebi who has since been identified as the manager of Mezo Noir.

However, at around 3:30 am, Ahumuza who was sipping a drink with Mutebi abruptly collapsed sending everyone who was nearby in shock. Mutebi called his friend who others claim is a brother, Joseph Kalanzi, who police had earlier identified as Kalenzi.

There are contradicting accounts regarding Ahumuza’s death, as some fear she was poisoned. Efforts were made to save Ahumuza’s life by Kalanzi who on invitation by Mutebi rushed her to Kampala hospital where doctors confirmed she was brain dead at that point.

Brian Kambaho, a cousin to Ahumuza, told mourners that he was shocked to find her in ICU yet she had been jovial a few hours earlier. Kambaho added that it was like a dream when the doctors broke the news of her death to them.

So far police have arrested Mutebi and Kalanzi to help in the investigation.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed the two suspects are currently detained at Kira Road police station. It is also said that Ahumuza’s two friends who were with her at another bar before she moved to Mezo Noir have also been arrested but police haven’t said anything about the new developments.

Barbara Murari, the deceased’s mother said it was a shock because she often joked and laughed with her daughter. She said it was painful for her to only see her daughter’s graduation which happened a few weeks ago and yet she hoped she would see her getting married.

“My daughter had promised me many things but I have only seen the graduation. I hoped she would bring me a son-in-law and have children. It is a shock to all of us and it is unbelievable that she has died suddenly,” Barbara said.

Ahumuza graduated from ISBAT University early this month. She was reportedly working as a human resource officer at a private company in Kampala.

Mezo Noir bar which is the crime scene is currently sealed off by the security team.

*****

URN