Father arrested for Killing daughter’s “Boyfriend”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Crime Intelligence team has tracked down and arrested Herbert Lumu Musasizi, a man accused of killing his daughter’s alleged boyfriend, Martin Bukenya, on Valentine’s Day. The Director of Crime Intelligence, Chris Damulira, and the Police Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, confirmed Musasizi’s arrest.

“We have tracked and arrested the man who killed a young student in Matugga for being in love with his daughter on Valentine’s Day. The man was arrested in Gulu. Details will follow from the spokesperson,” Maj. Gen. Damulira said. Later, ACP Rusoke confirmed that security agencies apprehended Musasizi in Gulu District. According to neighbours and local leaders from Mabanda Cell in Gombe Division, Nansana Municipality, Musasizi allegedly assaulted Bukenya between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., leading to his death. Bukenya was an S.5 student at Hillside Secondary School, Matugga, and a resident of Kirinyabigo in Nabweru Division, Wakiso District.

Rusoke said Musasizi, aged 41, will be transferred back to Wakiso District, where the alleged crime was committed. However, local leaders led by area Vice Chairperson Robinah Nalugya stated that Musasizi’s daughter turned 17 four months ago. Residents, including Christine Sserunjjogi and Sarah Namuddu, condemned the suspect’s actions, noting that teenagers require guidance rather than violence.

“When you find teenagers in such a situation, you guide them. Both boys and girls in their teenage years need guidance. He should have sat them down and guided them,” Sserunjjogi said. Namuddu also faulted neighbours for reportedly failing to intervene as Bukenya allegedly cried for help for nearly two hours before succumbing to his injuries.

Meanwhile, area Chairman Kizito said the deceased had previously been warned not to return to the home after an earlier incident in December, which had been resolved with the involvement of his mother. Musasizi had reportedly been working in Gulu District at the time of his arrest, while his wife is said to have relocated to Canada. Bukenya, aged 18, was laid to rest in Kinoni in Lwengo District earlier this week. His death has since sparked public debate on how parents should handle teenage relationships.

URN