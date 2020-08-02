Farmers in Lwengo get UGX 280m resource centre

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buddu Agricultural Farmers Association-BAFFA which operates in Lwengo district has secured a resource centre to improve agricultural productivity in the area.

The centre worth 280 million shillings was obtained through a partnership with the Uganda Communication Commission- UCC, to support farmers get updated information on agriculture and marketing to boost their productivity and incomes.

Established in Ssenya village, Kkingo sub county, the centre has been equipped with ten computers and latest farming software like farm plan and crop plan and connected to the internet.

Ponsiano Matovu, the chairperson for Buddu Agricultural Farmers Association-BAFFA, says the center is a blessing to local farmers who will have the opportunity to receive reliable solutions and new techniques of crop and animal husbandry for improving their farm productivity.

He says that the farmers will now be able to carry out research online and get reliable solutions to their challenges as well as consulting farming experts and colleagues both locally and internationally as a way of promoting rural agricultural modernization.

According to Matovu, the centre will also serve as a training centre on better farming practices for youth and rural women.

Dr. Dick Nuwamanya Kamuganga, the President of the Uganda Farmers Federation noted that it is part of their three-year partnership project with the UCC, aimed at empowering farmers with digital skills required for their advancement.

He explains that they intend to use the resource pioneer project which will form a basis for enrolling it across the different parts of the country.

Nuwamanya is optimistic that the resource centre will substitute the work of agricultural extension workers by providing farmers with information whenever they need it and avoid the tedious bureaucratic tendencies.

Joseph Ssekkeba, a farmer wants the government to supplement the project with additional modern technologies of irrigation and artificial insemination kits that are non-existent in the area.

The resource centre was established to benefit over 350 farmers subscribing to BAFFA, drawn from the districts of Lwengo, Masaka and Bukomansimbi.

