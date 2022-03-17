Farmers in Kibaale receive beehives to boost honey production

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 30 farmers under Kibaale District Bee Keepers Cooperative Society Limited have received 70 beehives to boost honey production.

The beehives were supplied by the Kibaale district production department. John Baguma, the senior entomologist challenged farmers to diversify farming activities and urged them to join beekeeping cooperative societies to get better value for their produce.

Baguma noted that the beehives cost over 8.4 million shillings. He said that the district has laid down innovative programmes geared towards improving the livelihoods of the residents of Kibaale as well as seeking a direct market for honey products.

Lawrence Kasangaki, the chairperson of Kibaale District Bee Keepers Cooperative Society Limited is optimistic that honey production will improve on their standards of living. He thanked the leadership of Kibaale district for supporting their cooperative.

Birungi Joseph Bwami, another beneficiary is expecting to harvest one jerrycan of honey from one beehive. He says a jerrycan of honey can be sold at between 200,000 and 300,000 shillings. He added that this will greatly improve their household incomes.

*****

URN