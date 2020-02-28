Farmer groups in Mbale get tractors to boost commercial farming

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries under the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) has handed over tractors to groups in Mbale to boost commercial farming.

The groups that received the tractors include; Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU), Namabasa Community Farmers Group and Kibinico Rice Growing Association from Bukasakya sub county.

While handing over the tractors to the beneficiaries on Thursday at the Mbale district headquarters, the Mbale District Production Officer, George Wanakina said the purpose of donating the tractors is to improve on agricultural mechanization and to promote commercial farming.

Friday Kyobe, the Mbale District Deputy Chief Administrative Officer noted that the tractors will help farmers to increase on food production and boost their house hold income.

John Musila, the Vice Chairperson of BCU expressed happiness with the donation saying the tractors will enable them to utilize the over 3,500 acres of idle land at Bunambutye in Bulambuli district and the 181 acres of land located in Doho by practicing commercial farming.

He urged farmers under BCU to come and request for the tractor in case they are in need of it at their homes to fight poverty and improve on food production.

Lillian Nakawesa. the deputy resident district commissioner of Mbale warned farmers against misusing the machines saying that the law will catch up with them.

