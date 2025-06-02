FAO and EU highlight decade of climate and energy progress in Uganda at knowledge sharing event



Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the European Union (EU), convened a high-level Lessons and Knowledge Sharing Event in Kampala under the theme: “10+ Years of Forest and Climate Action in Uganda.” The event showcased the results of over a decade of collaboration in tackling climate change, promoting sustainable forest management, and supporting Uganda’s transition to cleaner energy.

Interim FAO Country Representative, Yergalem Beraki, opened the event by commending the EU for its unwavering support in addressing the rising demand for biomass and mitigating the effects of climate change. He warned of the grave challenges ahead, projecting that by 2050, Uganda could experience a temperature increase of up to three degrees Celsius and a 10mm decrease in rainfall.

Beraki emphasised FAO’s contributions to Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), noting that EU-funded initiatives impacted nine of the 13 pillars of Uganda’s national Transform Agenda and supported six of the country's priority adaptation actions. These efforts included scaling up technologies such as tree planting, forest and cropland restoration, water harvesting systems, and promoting energy-saving stoves.

“The insights shared today must act as a catalyst for broader transformation,” Beraki urged, calling for continued innovation and collaboration to ensure access to clean cooking, climate- resilient agriculture, and the restoration of forests and wetlands.

Leonidas Hitimana, FAO’s Head of Forestry, presented detailed outcomes of FAO’s interventions in Uganda’s energy and forestry sectors. He reported that only 5% of Ugandan households currently use clean energy, with many urban dwellers relying on charcoal. In response, the FAO has spearheaded projects to manage charcoal production sustainably, focusing on restoring degraded private forests and promoting high-calorific tree species.

“These projects are not about promoting charcoal,” Hitimana clarified, “but about repairing environmental damage and offering sustainable alternatives.”

FAO has trained over 200 Ugandans in improved charcoal production techniques and introduced the kazamasi kiln, boosting carbonisation efficiency from 10% to as high as 50%. As a result, over 2,000 hectares of degraded forest have been restored, surpassing the initial 500-hectare target, and an additional 3,000 hectares of woodlots have been established. The organisation also piloted a charcoal certification scheme to trace the origin of raw materials and ensure environmental standards.

To reduce dependency on traditional fuels, FAO distributed LPG kits to 700 teachers in Arua, Gulu, and Luwero. In small towns, sustainably produced charcoal briquettes are being promoted as viable energy alternatives.

Dr. Brian Isabirye from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development highlighted the government’s commitment to scaling these lessons into national policy. He praised the comprehensive nature of the EU-FAO project, which uniquely addresses the full charcoal value chain from production to consumption, integrating cross-cutting issues such as poverty, gender, and cultural practices.

Dr. Isabirye shared insights from a recent study tour in Namibia, noting the need to formalise the charcoal industry. The Ministry is developing segmented interventions across the value chain upstream (raw material supply), midstream (production technology and cooperative organisation), and downstream (marketing and distribution), with a strong focus on empowering women, who make up over 75% of downstream stakeholders.

“We are moving toward a green cooking strategy that includes certification, better governance, and the introduction of alternative fuels like LPG, electricity, and biogas,” Dr. Isabirye added.

The Ministry is also drafting regulations in collaboration with the Ministries of Energy, Justice, and local governments to formalise the charcoal sector. Kitgum district, in particular, was recognised for leading regulatory efforts in northern Uganda.

The event concluded with broad appreciation for the collaborative spirit that has driven Uganda’s progress. Beraki and other speakers acknowledged the essential roles played by the Government of Uganda, civil society, research institutions, and the media in creating an enabling environment for transformative change.

As Uganda braces for the mounting challenges of climate change, the EU-FAO partnership stands as a testament to the power of sustained international cooperation and local innovation in building a greener, more resilient future.