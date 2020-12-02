Family seeks compensation of UGX 100M from school for destruction of property

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | St. Mary’s Lapiny Oloyo Primary School in Koro Sub County at Atede Parish in Omoro District is embroiled in a land feud with a family in its neighbourhood.

Grace Adong, a single mother of six children and person with disability told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the school has forcefully occupied her land measuring close to nine hectares.

She says that the school also cut her trees valued at over Shillings 100 million and crops between 2018 and 2019 when the school attempted to evict her from the contested land.

The School Headteacher, Alice Obobo Awili says the conflict has affected the physical planning and development of the school for over seven years.

She, however, denied knowledge of the destruction of property for, which the school is being accused of.

Rev. Vincent Ocheng Ocen, the Omoro District Education Officer, says they haven’t received any official communication about the matter and urged the school foundation body to handle the conflict.

He also advised the headteacher of the school to formally notify the Chief Administrative Officer about the conflict for intervention.

Irene Laker, the Board Member for Gulu Union for Persons with Disabilities had blamed the area Councilor for conniving with the school to endorse the eviction.

“We have surveyed the land in question and found seven graves and that indicates that land originally didn’t belong to the school” Laker revealed.

Peter Okello Can, the area councilor has denied the allegations of conniving with the school to evict the family. He also revealed that the conflict has dragged on for over eight years.

********

URN