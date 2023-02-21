Family demands UGX 50M over illegal road opening

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A family in Arua city central division is demanding compensation of Shillings 50 million or else they drag the city authorities to court for illegally opening a road through their land.

Through Buga and Company Advocates, the family of Hajji Muhamad Rizigala accuses the Arua City council of illegally opening a road through their land in Oli A cell, Tanganyika ward without prior compensation.

“Our client is a registered proprietor of the above-described land on which Arua city council has without any prior adequate compensation as per the legal requirements of the law and permission from our client opened up a road,” reads part of the letter of intent to sue. Muhammad Rizigala, one of the family members, says that they never consulted before the road was opened through their land.

In December last year, Arua city central division authorities embarked on opening a new access road that is supposed to join Adroa road, which has since been abandoned following complaints from some community members.

Muzaidi Khemis, the mayor of Arua city central division says that they opened the road using the 1945 plan of the former Arua Municipality. He dismissed the allegations that the affected community members were not involved.

The Arua city deputy town clerk, Jobile Cornelius says the family is free to sue the city since it’s an autonomous entity.

Arua city, which was established by an Act of Parliament on April 28th, 2020 as a regional city for the West Nile sub-region, became operational on July 1st, 2020.

*****

URN