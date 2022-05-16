Family calls for expeditious inquiries into businessman’s shooting

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of 58-year-old Shaban Batabaire Malore, a former renowned vehicle and coffee dealer in Busoga has called for expeditious inquiries into his shooting.

Malore met his death at the hands of unknown gunmen riding on motorcycles on Saturday evening shortly after returning to his home in Buweera village, Buwenge sub-county, Jinja district.

The assailants who were riding on a numberless motorcycle fled to an unidentified location. Eyewitnesses told journalists that the assailants trailed Malore to his home and shot him in the chest and stomach.

Ismael Malore, a member of the deceased’s family says that their family is embroiled in property sharing wrangles spanning from 2016 when their father, Suleiman Malore, a powerful businessman passed away.

He says that the shooting of their elder brother just hours before the much-anticipated reconciliation meeting, which was slated for Sunday morning raises suspicion on the motive of the killers.

He called for thorough investigations as a means of providing them with avenues of uniting rather than creating further hostilities in the family. Christopher Manga, the LC3 chairperson of Buwenge sub-county says that the murder has triggered tension within the community.

He explains that Malore was valued as a resourceful businessman, adding that security agencies should exhibit transparency throughout the course of their investigations as a means of averting the reoccurrence of such incidents.

Kiira region police spokesperson James Mubi says that available intelligence indicates that the assailants trailed Malore for about three days prior to the shooting. “Our preliminary findings indicate that the assailants have been tracking the victim since Wednesday and they are suspected to have watched yesterday’s football game at Gonzaga playground, as a means of keeping their close sight on him, before trailing him to his home,” he said.

He noted that they have since retrieved seven cartridges and two rounds of live ammunition from the scene of the crime.

Malore was laid to rest in Kituuba village, in Kisozi sub-county, in Kamuli district on Sunday evening.

