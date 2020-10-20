Families of deceased officers given 5-day ultimatum to return ceremonial uniforms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Security Task Force has given a 5-day ultimatum to families of deceased security officers to surrender all ceremonial uniforms that were given to their departed relatives. This is part of ongoing efforts to recover military and police wear from civilians.

Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga issued the ultimatum on Monday following last week’s security raid on the Kamwokya based headquarters of the National Unity Platform-NUP party to recover branding materials similar to that used by security forces.

According to Enanga, since the security raid, some people have voluntarily handed over similar material in their possession.

URN has learnt that over the weekend, several Kampala based artists returned materials including some berets, matching outfits, insignia, camouflage fatigues and boots similar to those used by the military.

A source at Kampala Central Police Station-CPS told URN that most of the artists who returned the wear scribe to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM. According to Enanga, they intend to spread their operations to upcountry areas.

At least 82 suspects were arrested during the operations and charged with unlawful use of uniforms similar to those exclusively gazetted for armed forces.

URN