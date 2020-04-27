Families complain of receiving less food relief

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government is falling short of fulfilling its commitment to provide 6kgs of maize flour, 3kgs of beans and salt per head to vulnerable urban communities and powdered milk and sugar for lactating mothers and the sick.

In his statement issued on April 1st, 2020, the Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said government would provide food relief, packs of 6kg of maize flour and 3 kg beans and salt per head.

He also said lactating mothers and the sick would receive 2kgs powdered milk and sugar respectively. However, this isn’t reflected on the ground.

In Kabaawo zone in Rubaga division, some families with more than 10 people only received food for 6 people, Sulaiman Kabazzi a resident of that area explains.

Another resident who only identified herself as Hadijah explains that some children were neither given food nor milk as promised.

Some lactating mothers like Shamim, a resident of Kabaawo zone neither received milk nor sugar as promised.

Richard Ssendikaddiwa, the Kabaawo zone LC I chairperson says some families with more than 10 people were given only 2 bags of maize flour and 2 bags of beans.

In Makindye division, at the beginning of the distribution exercise, some children between 1- 3 years of age in the same family were coupled up and given 6 kg maize flour and 3 kg beans as Hajara Nassanga Musoke, the Byuma Zone LC I Chairperson explains.

Sirage Bukenya, the Buyondo Zone chairperson in Nsambya in Makindye division says lactating mothers and the sick in his area haven’t yet received milk and sugar.

However, Gen. Elly Tumwiine, the head of the food relief distribution taskforce told URN that government hasn’t in any way changed from its commitment.

He explained that the taskforce is still following the initial directives from government.

The food distribution exercise which was expected to be concluded this week has so far managed to extend food relief to 117,835 households which translates to 329,775 people of the estimated 1.5 million vulnerable urban poor affected by the lockdown.

*****

URN