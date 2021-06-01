‘Eyewitness shot while recording Gen Katumba attack’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fresh details emerging from the scene where assassins sprayed the vehicle of General Katumba Wamala with bullets this morning show that the gunmen also shot an unidentified person in a nearby storied building.

Isaac Kawonawo, the Wakiso Deputy Resident District Commissioner in Charge of Kiira Municipality told URN at the scene that the assailants shot the unidentified man in the leg and he was rushed to hospital.

Is it true that there has just been an attempted assassination attempt on General Katumba Wamala? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/JcoBF6yCrN — Engineer Faisal (@PyeparFaisal) June 1, 2021

JUST IN: The assassins who attempted to kill Gen Katumba Wamala were caught on CCTV Cameras.

The motor cycles had number plates held with tyre rubbers. pic.twitter.com/yG9tKaGrz7 — Hamza (@HamzaReports) June 1, 2021

Although there is scanty information about the victim, Scene of crime officers-SOCO, say that this person could have witnessed the shooting prompting one of the assailants to shot him.

Moments after the shooting, several videos recordings from the nearby buildings went viral on social media, indicating that some residents could have recorded what transpired using their smartphones.

During the attack that occurred along Kisaasi-Kisota road, General Katumba’s daughter, Brenda Wamala Nantongo and driver, Haruna Kayondo were killed on the spot.

General Katumba sustained two gunshots in the shoulders and was rushed on Boda boda to Malcolm Clinic in Kisaasi for treatment.

The trio was driving in the general’s UPDF vehicle registration number H4DF 2138 when they were intercepted by the gunmen riding on motorcycles.

Police have cordoned off most of the neighbouring buildings to gather information on the attackers.

URN