Extended lockdown stirs mixed reactions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A cross section of people have expressed reactions to the extension of the lockdown.

On Tuesday, President Museveni extended the lockdown period for another 21 days.

In Kasese town, Johnson Mumbere a boda boda cyclist says that he expected the president to allow upcountry transport to start operating.

Although the President emphasized the distribution of free food to people affected by the lockdown, Mumbere says that he has no hope that he will benefit.

“I expected the president to allow us to get back to work, what shall our families eat for those 21 days when we didn’t get anything in the last 14 days?” Mumbere questioned.

Dan Kagundu a photographer in Kasese town is disappointed that the President was short of explaining how self-employed Ugandans will be supported.

Kagundu says most homesteads are lacking food to feed their families in such a time.

Julia Biira expected the president to lift the lockdown and allow all traders to work under laid out procedures. Biira says she is contemplating abandoning her fish business.

Robert Mukonzo a saloon operator in Kasese town says that small businesses should have reopened but operate under strict guidelines.

But Jockus Bisereko, a resident of Kizungu cell, Kasese Municipality appreciates the extension of the lockdown as a good measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Bisereko, however says that the government should expedite the process of giving food to all vulnerable persons across the country.

In Busia, residents say they expected the president to allow retail shops and boda boda cyclists to operate because they are struggling to look after their families.

Kalvis Ochieng, a resident on Busia municipality says that the extension could increase criminal cases. He explains that many people are unemployed and yet they have to survive.

Vivian Mammy, a mobile money operator along Majanji road says that the lockdown should have been extended for only one week.

Simon peter Opio, a driver on the Mbale-Lira highway, says that he wasn’t impressed by the president’s speech. He says that 21 days are too many for the people especially those in the transport sector.

However Stanley Kakaire, a taxi driver from Mbale to Kampala says that the public should adhere to the president’s directives. He says that it makes no sense for people to demand the lockdown to be lifted when more COVID-19 cases are being reported.

Joy Kyomugisha, a resident of Katete division, Mbarara Municipality says she expected the President to direct the distribution of relief food to vulnerable people outside Kampala and Wakiso.

URN