Explosive kills one, injures six in Matugga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force -UPF has launched investigations into an explosive that has killed one person and injured six at Mabanda Trading centre, Matugga, in Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan police Deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire says that the deceased has been identified by only one name, Abdul.

Owoyesigyire said a group of metal scrap collectors were cutting through a rusty metal piece when it exploded.

The Police Bomb Squad visited the scene and at the time of filing this report, was adding up the pieces to help them understand what caused the explosion.

Owoyesigyire said the injured people have been rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment.

Abdul’s body has been taken to the Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary.

Last month a gas cylinder exploded in Namayumba Subcounty, Wakiso District killing two people on the spot. Four children were injured during the attack.

Late last year a rusty grenade exploded in a classroom in Matugga injuring three children. It had been picked by the child on his way home and kept in his bag.

