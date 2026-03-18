Experts urge govt to conduct mandatory safety training for Islanders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda could face a sharp rise in drowning deaths if urgent safety training is not introduced for island communities and residents living near landing sites, water transport safety experts have warned.

The warning comes as the World Health Organization continues to rank Uganda among countries with some of the highest drowning risks globally.

Experts say many of the deaths occur when people travel across water bodies to access essential services such as schools, health facilities and markets, yet most lack basic swimming or rescue skills.

Francis Muvunyi, a water transport safety expert from Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), said the country is already losing eight to nine people daily to drowning, translating to more than 3,000 deaths every year.

“We are currently losing eight to nine people every day, which totals more than 3,000 deaths every year. People are drowning as they cross from one island to another to access services like education, health facilities and markets. But these people need basic skills to protect themselves when they are drowning, and some need skills to rescue those who are drowning,” Muvunyi said.

Studies conducted by the World Health Organization, Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH) and Reach A Hand Uganda indicate that drowning-related deaths in Uganda have increased steadily from about 2,000 annually five years ago to nearly 3,000 today. Safety advocates warn that the situation could worsen if preventive measures are not implemented.

Charles Okao, the media coordinator at the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), said projections show drowning deaths could rise to about 4,000 annually by 2030 if interventions are delayed.

“The current daily deaths connected to drowning could rise to about 4,000 annually by 2030 if basic interventions are not implemented. Islanders, fishermen and other communities whose livelihoods depend on water need essential safety skills,” Okao said.

He noted that many people who depend on water transport cannot afford standard safety equipment such as life jackets.

“If such people cannot afford standard safety gear like life jackets recommended by WHO, then they should at least be given basic swimming and rescue skills. This can significantly reduce drowning deaths,” Okao added.

The remarks were made during a safety swimming training session for journalists held in Kampala, organised by Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Reach A Hand Uganda and Design Without Borders (DWB) in collaboration with the Makerere University School of Public Health.

The training aims to help journalists understand drowning as a major public health issue and report it more accurately.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning is a global health problem that should not be treated as a routine accident but as a preventable public health challenge.

Experts also called for stricter enforcement of safety standards around water bodies and construction sites. They warned that poorly constructed pit latrines, septic tanks, uncovered bricklaying ponds and unprotected swimming pools remain common locations where children and young adults drown.

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