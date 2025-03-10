Experts excited as Uganda launches ICT Intellectual Property guidelines

The ICT ministry, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other key stakeholders, have developed ICT IP Guidelines to provide a clear roadmap for navigating the complexities of intellectual property rights in Uganda.

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Getting Ugandan innovators to secure Intellectual Property (IP) rights for their work, could be a crucial first step towards the full commercialization of the ICT sector.

Patrick Mugisha, the Commissioner in charge of Business Development and Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Trade, says appreciation of the importance of IPs, could help unlock much needed financing from the banking sector and universities for innovators and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The plan would be for Uganda to reach a level where IP is an asset that can be taken to a bank as security.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, he stressed, is prioritizing innovation and intellectual property (IP) management as a key enabler for MSMEs to drive industrialization and contribute to Uganda’s ten-fold strategy (grow Uganda’s current GDP of $53Bn to $500 Bn) and Vision 2040. This, he said, will empower Ugandan innovators and allow them generate income from their IP and nurture a thriving technology-driven economy thru ICT.

“Using intellectual property (IP) rights as collateral presents significant benefits for Uganda’s banking and financial institutions, particularly in fostering innovation-driven economic growth for MSMEs. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives through the Department of Business Development and Quality Assurance will position itself strategically to partner with the banking sector to embrace IPRs as a sustainable option to access affordable financing,” Mugisha stated.

Commissioner Mugisha was speaking Feb 17 at the National ICT Innovation Hub Nakawa, when the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance (MoICT & NG), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the UJ-Connect Project, launched the new Uganda ICT Intellectual Property (IP) Guidelines.

Mugisha argued that the ICT sector offers the financial sector and the Uganda Bankers Association, a completely new market.

“By enabling banks to finance startups and MSMEs in creative, technology, and knowledge-driven industries, IP-backed lending broadens the customer base and supports entrepreneurs who lack traditional collateral. Recognizing and valuing IP assets—such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights—strengthens bankable assets, reducing risk aversion and encouraging financial institutions to diversify their product offerings.”

He added that the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has also identified Academia-Industry Partnerships as a critical enabler to Uganda’s National Development Plan 4 (NDP IV) and the Tenfold Growth Strategy aspirations.

“Building the business development supporting frameworks within Academia will position them to better position themselves while negotiating opportunities with the industry. The ability to have institutional innovation and intellectual property management support mechanisms will create sustainable and competitive partnerships with the industry. Academia-industry partnerships play a critical role in advancing Uganda’s industrialization agenda by fostering innovation, strengthening MSME development, and bridging the skills gap.”

What’s in the guidelines?

Developed in partnership with key stakeholders, including JICA, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Uganda Registration Services Bureau, KTA Advocates, and many others, the ICT IP Guidelines aim to empower Ugandan innovators in the ICT sector by providing them with the knowledge and resources necessary to protect and commercialize their intellectual property.

Building the business development supporting frameworks within Academia will position them to better position themselves while negotiating opportunities with the industry. The ability to have institutional innovation and intellectual property management support mechanisms will create sustainable and competitive partnerships with the industry.

The guidelines that have been created, outline the ICT Ministry’s approach to managing, owning, and commercializing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in contracts between contractors and suppliers.

They emphasize registering unique product innovations, including software and hardware, with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). Furthermore, the guidelines guide managing Intellectual Property Rights for locally developed IT systems, applications, and innovations within the ICT sector.

Moses Watasa, Commissioner of Communications, delivering to stakeholders the opening remarks on behalf of PS Ministry of ICT Dr. Aminah Zawedde at the ICPT IP guidelines launch workshop, said “these guidelines apply to everyone developing innovations and applications for the government and the public, especially those who have received support from the MoICT&N. Uganda has a vibrant and growing ICT sector, brimming with talented innovators and entrepreneurs. However, innovation without protection is vulnerable.”

“Today’s dissemination workshop is the first step in disseminating these vital guidelines across the nation,” an official said.

“We will be hosting similar workshops in other regions, ensuring that every Ugandan innovator has access to this critical information. We believe that by equipping our innovators with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their IP, we are not just protecting their creations; we are investing in the future of Uganda.”

Beyond economic gains, leveraging IP and innovation strengthens business sustainability, revenue generation, and investment attraction, ensuring that MSMEs maintain exclusive rights to their innovations. The alignment with Vision 2040 further promotes science, technology, and innovation-led transformation, supporting Uganda’s transition from an agriculture-based economy to an industrialized one

The guidelines are built upon five key objectives:

To ignite a spark of innovation and invention in ICT solutions, encouraging both original creations and adaptations from external sources.

To promote adherence to best practices and standards in ICT solutions, ensuring quality and reliability for both locally developed and adapted technologies.

To facilitate the use of shared infrastructure and services provided by the Ministry to regulate innovations and inventions, covering both domestic and transferred technologies.

To safeguard the intellectual property rights of our innovators and inventors, ensuring they are protected whether they are creating something entirely new or adapting and adopting foreign technologies.

To unlock the potential for commercialisation, enabling innovators to generate income from their IP and contribute to the growth of our economy.

