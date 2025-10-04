Experts call for stronger cybersecurity and AI policies as East Africa confronts disruptive technologies

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The 14th Annual East African Information Security Conference closed on October 3 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, after five days of intensive discussions on how the region can thrive in the era of disruptive technology.

The conference, held under the theme “Thriving in the Era of Disruptive Technology,” brought together more than 300 participants, including ICT professionals, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders, to explore emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Maurice Taremwa, President of ISAC Kampala Chapter, said the conference featured several masterclasses and panel discussions on issues shaping the digital landscape, from cyberattacks to the ethical use of AI. He noted that while technology offers great opportunities, it also exposes users to growing risks, particularly in financial transactions. “Losing a phone is equivalent to losing your finances,” Taremwa warned, urging greater public awareness about online threats.

He called on the government to strengthen ICT infrastructure and craft policies that support safe and sustainable sector growth, emphasizing that availability, integrity, and confidentiality remain the pillars of cybersecurity.

AI researcher and software engineer Solomon Nsumba from Sunbird AI highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence in policymaking and social innovation. “AI informs policy, strengthens feedback, and makes things smarter,” he said. “But humans still have the intelligence to decide what must be done. Our aim is not only to solve problems but also to improve lives.”

Sharon Kisinde, Board Secretary of ISAC Kampala Chapter, called for alignment between ICT and green development initiatives, stressing that technology and sustainability must work hand in hand. “ICT supports us in our daily work; we cannot run away from it,” she said. Her remarks reflected the growing recognition that digital innovation plays a vital role in advancing renewable energy and environmental projects.

Former ISAC Kampala Chapter President Bernard Wanyama underscored the need for continuous capacity building to power economic growth. “We aim to train as many ICT players as possible in key areas of information technology to drive social transformation,” he said. He added that October, recognized globally as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, reinforces ISAC’s commitment to promoting online safety and ethical digital practices. “Personal data and privacy are human rights and must be upheld,” he said.

The ISAC Kampala Chapter provides training, certification programs, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities to strengthen the country’s capacity in information security and technology governance. The chapter also promotes best practices in data protection, IT audit, and digital innovation, working closely with industry stakeholders, government, and academia to enhance cybersecurity awareness and professional excellence.

The event’s sponsors, including Simbanet’s Rodney Mujuzi and Cyber Security Africa’s Njenga Kahiro and others, said their support for the conference was driven by its importance in boosting the ICT sector’s resilience and tackling emerging risks.

Uganda’s legal and policy framework provides the backbone for these efforts. The country’s Constitution guarantees the right to privacy, while the Data Protection and Privacy Act of 2019 mandates responsible data management through the Personal Data Protection Office under NITA-U.

The Computer Misuse Act, first enacted in 2011 and amended in 2022, addresses cybercrimes such as unauthorized access, harassment, and malicious information sharing. The Electronic Transactions and Signatures Act of 2011 legitimizes e-commerce, and the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act of 2009 governs lawful surveillance.

Together with the National Information Security Policy (2014) and the National Information Security Strategy, these laws aim to secure Uganda’s digital space, supported by institutions such as NITA-U and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UG).

As the conference concluded, delegates agreed that East Africa must not only adapt to rapid technological change but also craft robust systems and policies that protect users and promote innovation. The message was clear: technology is advancing faster than ever, but human responsibility must remain at the center of it all.