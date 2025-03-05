Excitement as UNEB finally releases withheld PLE results for 216 candidates

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is excitement among parents and candidates in three schools in Luwero District after the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) agreed to release the results of 216 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) candidates that had been withheld over allegations of exam malpractice.

In January this year, UNEB released the 2024 PLE results, but the results for 216 candidates from three schools in Luwero District were withheld. The affected candidates include 100 from Rapha Primary School, 54 from Nalongo Islamic Primary School, and 62 from Bombo Parents Primary School. In a letter dated January 23, 2025, UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo informed the Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) that the results were withheld pending further investigations.

The controversy surrounding Rapha School and Nalongo Islamic P/S stemmed from issues related to the Social Studies (SST) paper, while Bombo Parents School faced allegations concerning the science paper. The headteachers and candidates from the affected schools were invited to appear before the Exam Security Committee to defend themselves against the allegations of malpractice. The schools denied any involvement in exam malpractices.

On Monday, the affected candidates and headteachers were once again invited to appear before the Examination Security Committee for a ruling on the matter. In a ruling issued Monday, Ismael Mulindwa, the Chairperson of the Examination Security Committee, exonerated the candidates from all three schools. Mulindwa issued notices ordering the release of the 216 candidates’ results and recommended no administrative action or suspension of the schools.

Badru Apuuli Kyamulesire, the headteacher of Nalongo Islamic Primary School, expressed his happiness upon receiving a copy of the ruling. He confirmed that UNEB promised to release the results by the end of the day. “I am extremely happy that UNEB listened to us and agreed that none of our candidates were involved in exam malpractice. I have been under pressure from parents and candidates whose exams were withheld. Now I am exonerated, and we weren’t involved in any malpractice. I thank Allah,” Apuuli told Uganda Radio Network (URN).

Hanipher Namubiru, a parent at Rapha Primary School, also expressed her joy. “I’m happy that finally my child has got justice because she was never involved in malpractice. It’s unfortunate that I may not be able to take her to a school of her choice since admission ended, but I’m happy that she is not repeating Primary Seven and will be able to join another school,” Namubiru said.

At Rapha School, the pupils held a procession in Luwero Town Council this afternoon to celebrate the release of their exams after the long wait. Meanwhile, last week, UNEB cancelled the results of 182 PLE candidates in Busia Municipality after they were found guilty of exam malpractices. The affected schools are Mawero East, Nangwe, Happy Hours, London School, and Busia Highlight School. UNEB has instructed the headteachers of the affected schools to ensure that the candidates repeat Primary Seven.

