Excel Insurance and Service Cops launch WhatsApp insurance platform

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Excel Insurance Company Limited, in partnership with Service Cops, has launched the Excel WhatsApp Bot, a digital insurance innovation designed to make insurance services faster, simpler, and more accessible for Ugandans.

The Excel WhatsApp Bot allows customers to purchase insurance directly via WhatsApp, pay instantly through mobile money, and receive their insurance documentation immediately with no paperwork, no queues, and access to full customer support.

This innovation highlights Excel Insurance’s commitment to customer convenience and Service Cops’ role as a leading fintech partner driving digital transformation in Uganda’s financial and insurance sectors.

The initial rollout focuses on Motor Third-Party Insurance, with plans to expand to other products in the near future. By simplifying access to essential insurance services, the Excel WhatsApp Bot bridges the gap between technology and protection — empowering motorists to get insured anywhere, anytime.

“At Excel Insurance, we are committed to making insurance simple and accessible for everyone,” said Paul Muwanga, Manager at Excel Insurance “The Excel WhatsApp Bot brings insurance to people’s fingertips, allowing customers to buy and receive coverage in minutes.”

Managing Director Service Cops, Mathias Kamugasho added: “Our collaboration with Excel Insurance shows how fintech can power digital access to insurance services. We’re proud to be part of a solution that enhances convenience and trust for every Ugandan customer.”