Ex-Uganda boss Desabre named coach of Ligue 2 side

Niort, France | AFP | Former Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre has been appointed as the new manager of French Ligue 2 outfit Niort on a two-year-deal, the club announced Tuesday.

Desabre, 43, takes over a team that finished 18th in the second division this season, which was brought to a premature end in April.

The Frenchman spent the past decade coaching a number of African clubs and also guided Uganda to the last 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

At Niort, he will replace Franck Passi who has left the club to work alongside 1998 World Cup winner Laurent Blanc, reportedly set to make a coaching comeback after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain four years ago.