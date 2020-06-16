Wednesday , June 17 2020
Airtel
Home / SPORTS / Ex-Uganda boss Desabre named coach of Ligue 2 side
Covid-19 Image

Ex-Uganda boss Desabre named coach of Ligue 2 side

The Independent June 16, 2020 SPORTS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Sebastien Desabre

NiortFrance | AFP | Former Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre has been appointed as the new manager of French Ligue 2 outfit Niort on a two-year-deal, the club announced Tuesday.

Desabre, 43, takes over a team that finished 18th in the second division this season, which was brought to a premature end in April.

The Frenchman spent the past decade coaching a number of African clubs and also guided Uganda to the last 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

At Niort, he will replace Franck Passi who has left the club to work alongside 1998 World Cup winner Laurent Blanc, reportedly set to make a coaching comeback after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain four years ago.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved