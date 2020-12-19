Everton beat Arsenal to go second

Sunday , December 20 2020
The Independent December 19, 2020 SPORTS Leave a comment

Yerry Mina’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave Everton the lead after Nicolas Pepe cancelled out Rob Holding’s own goal.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Yerry Mina’s first-half header helped Everton to a third successive win as they beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park to go second.

Everton started strongly, with Michael Keane firing narrowly wide from distance, before they took the lead on 22 minutes.

Alex Iwobi’s right-wing cross was met by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his header went in off Rob Holding for an own goal.

Arsenal were level on 35 minutes, through Nicolas Pepe’s penalty after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had been fouled by Tom Davies.

On the stroke of half-time, Mina restored Everton’s advantage, heading in Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner at the near post.

After the break Arsenal pressed Everton, but the closest they came to an equaliser was when David Luiz’s deflected shot hit a post.

Everton held on to go second with 26 points, five behind Liverpool.

Arsenal stay 15th on 14 points after a fourth defeat in five matches.

