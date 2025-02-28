European countries vow retaliation against Trump’s tariff threat

BRUSSELS | Xinhua | Transatlantic trade tensions have escalated following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 percent tariff on European imports, with European countries warning that Europe will react “firmly and immediately” against unjustified barriers.

The tariff plan announced by Trump on Wednesday covers various European imports, including cars and other goods. Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting, he claimed that the EU has “taken advantage of” the United States by blocking American cars and agricultural products.

In response, European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said on Thursday at a press briefing that American businesses have reaped significant profits from investments in Europe.

“By creating a large and integrated single market, the European Union (EU) has facilitated trade, reduced costs for EU exporters and harmonized standards and regulations across all our member states. As a result, U.S. investments in Europe are highly profitable,” he stressed.

Regarding the tariffs, the European Commission said on Wednesday that the EU would react “firmly and immediately” against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola attends a special meeting of the European Council at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Speaking in Washington on Thursday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola underscored that Europe and the United States have shared values and warned against isolation. She reaffirmed that the EU is ready to respond “firmly and immediately against unjust barriers to free and fair trade.”

France and Spain shared the EU stance on retaliation, calling for unity to defend Europe’s interests.

According to French media Le Figaro, French Economy Minister Eric Lombard, who is now participating in the G20 finance minister meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, said that the EU must protect its interests by doing the same as what the United States did.

“We need to have a firm and proportionate reaction,” French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told France Info in an interview on Thursday. “The EU must react in the firmest possible way, in the most immediate way and I insist in the most proportionate way, because that’s how it works,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Feb. 24, 2025. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that tariffs on Mexico and Canada will “go forward.” (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

The EU will defend itself “against those who attack it with absolutely unjustified tariffs that threaten our economic sovereignty,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event in the Basque Region of northern Spain. He stressed that the EU was “prepared” and the member states will “adopt measures proportionate” in response to the tariffs.

He emphasized EU’s commitment to open trade and cooperation, in contrast to Trump’s promotion of “isolation.” “We will not abandon that route, because we will keep on looking for collaboration between countries, commercial openness and a multilateral system that is more important than ever,” Sanchez said.

In addition, he rejected Trump’s statement made on Wednesday that the EU was “formed to screw the United States,” arguing that many of the rich in America are, in fact, “thanks to Europe.”

On social media platform X, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk echoed Sanchez’s stance. He posted: “The EU was not formed to screw anyone. Quite the opposite. It was formed to maintain peace, to build respect among our nations, to create free and fair trade, and to strengthen our transatlantic friendship.”

The picture shows Empire State Building in New York City, the United States, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

Adolfo Urso, Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, expressed concern over escalating trade tensions with the United States, noting that Italy, with its export-driven economy, is “obviously worried.” Speaking to the media in Paris on Thursday, he stressed the need to avoid a trade war, emphasizing that the West should remain united rather than divided.

However, Italian industrial leaders have called for a stronger response, blaming Trump’s policy for hindering Europe’s economic development. Emanuele Orsini, president of the Italian industry association Confindustria, warned that Trump’s tariffs disrupt trade dynamics and threaten European businesses and jobs.

“The real goal of the U.S. is the deindustrialization of our continent,” he said in a statement. “Europe must change the gear: time is up. The measures announced today in Brussels are insufficient,” he added, calling it a “dark hour” for Europe. ■