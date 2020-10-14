EU asks gov’t to pass sexuality education framework

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union-EU has asked the government to fast track and pass the National Sexuality Education Framework.

The call was made on Tuesday during celebrations to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child that took place at State House.

According to the government, the framework guides childhood development, reproductive health and hygiene which can save young people from among others early sex and its associated problems in addition to sexually transmitted diseases like HIV.

The framework was passed in 2018 but was later rescinded after religious leaders opposed sections of the framework citing the lack of involvement of religious leaders.

They also argued that the framework wasn’t age-appropriate and that it was shifting the traditional roles of parenting from parents to teachers.

The European Union now wants the government to fast track the framework saying the policy is needed to help protect the life of the girl child.

The Swedish Ambassador to Uganda, Per Lindgrade while addressing delegates asked the government to pass the framework saying it has been long overdue.

Rosa Malango, the United Nations Resident Coordinator says with the high number of pregnancies and child marriages, the government needs to pass all policies that affect the girl child.

In addition to the sexuality framework, Lindgrade says the EU would like to see the government implement other policies such as the National School Health Policy that has been in draft form for over 18 years.

Sexuality education has been a controversial issue in Uganda over the last years. In 2016, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development banned comprehensive sexuality education in schools.

The ministry’s ban came after the discovery of sexual reproductive health books in more than 100 schools that included “sexual orientation and a non-negative portrayal of masturbation.

URN