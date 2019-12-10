EU ambassadors retreat kicks off in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine European Union Ambassadors are currently meeting in Mbale town in a four day retreat to discuss issues of governance, accountability human rights and others. The ambassadors are also using the retreat to visit different projects they fund in Eastern Uganda.

They include the European Union (EU) Head of Delegation to Uganda Attilio Pacifici, Head of Office of Austrian Development Agency, Dr. Roswitha Kremser, Belgium Ambassador Rudi Veestraeten, Denmark Ambassador Nicolaj Hejberg, France Ambassador Jules-Armand Aniambossou, Ireland Ambassador William Carlos, Italy Ambassador Massimiliano Mazzanti, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Henk Jan Bakker and the Swedish Ambassador, Per Lingarde.

On Monday, the Ambassadors met Mbale district officials, the District Police Commander, Resident District Commissioner and others in a closed door meeting. They also met the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders in the district.

Today, they are scheduled to meet Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the Eastern region to discuss issues of governance, accountability and human rights. They will also visit the EU funded Tororo Solar Power Plant, Malaba One Stop Border to appreciate inter-regional trade, its opportunities and challenges and also discuss with CSOs issues of Gender Based Violence and Female Genital Mutilation.

URN followed the meeting of the first day at Mt. Elgon Hotel in Mbale and now brings you pictures.

******

URN