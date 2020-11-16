Ethiopian PM says ongoing military operation in Tigray ‘progressing well’

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, on Sunday said that the ongoing military operation in the country’s northern Tigray regional state “is progressing well.”

“Our campaign in the Tigray region to uphold rule of law is progressing well. Justice will prevail. Ethiopia will prevail,” Ahmed said on Sunday.

“By advancing rule of law and holding accountable those that have been looting, destabilizing Ethiopia, we will lay the foundation for lasting peace and harmony.”

“Those who are committing crimes against humanity and peace will be held accountable. We remain steadfast in our resolve to justice and rule of law,” said the Ethiopian premier.

“Thanks to the exceptional valor and commitment of its sons and daughters, Ethiopia is more than capable of attaining the objectives of the operation by itself,” he added.

Since the early hours of Nov. 4, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Ethiopian government has been blaming the TPLF, which was one of the four coalition fronts of Ethiopia’s former ruling party, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), for masterminding various treasonous acts across different parts of the country with an overarching goal of destabilizing the East African country.

The mounting disputes between the federal government and the TPLF were exacerbated in September this year, when the Tigray regional government decided to go ahead with its planned regional elections, which the Ethiopian parliament had previously postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

XINHUA