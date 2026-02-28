Ethiopian Airlines suspends flights to 4 Middle East destinations

ADDIS ABABA | Xinhua | The General Civil Aviation Authority in Dubai has announced the temporary partial closure of the United Arab Emirates airspace. The exceptional precautionary measure has been taken to ensure the safety of flights, passengers and aircrews across the country.

Flights, including those operated by Dubai International Airport-based airlines Emirates and flydubai, have been impacted by the closure of the UAE’s airspace.

Earlier, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading carrier, announced on Saturday that it has canceled flights to four Middle East destinations due to the current security situation in the region.

“Due to the current security situation in the Middle East, Ethiopian Airlines is canceling some of its flights to and from the region,” the Ethiopian flag carrier said in a statement.

The airline announced that so far, it has canceled its flights to Amman in Jordan, Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

“We continue to actively monitor developments and will take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and convenience of our passengers and crew,” it said.

Israel launched a “preemptive” strike against Iran on Saturday morning “to remove threats to Israel,” the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special and immediate state of emergency in all areas of Israel, according to the statement.

Takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv have been halted, and passengers were ad