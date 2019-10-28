Ethiopia, Qatar to train Ugandan students in aviation operations

Entebbe Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Operators in the Aviation industry in Uganda, Ethiopia and Qatar are partnering to train Ugandan students in basic aviation operations and service delivery. The partnership has been sealed at Entebbe Airport on Sunday morning.

The Aviators in the two countries will train Ugandan students in cabin crew handling, airport operations, Aviation Security awareness, ticketing and travel, amongst others. Under the partnership, Ugandan aviation students will be taken to Qatar and Ethiopian Aviation Academies for further studies after professional training in Ugandan schools.

Some of the Ugandan schools to benefit from the partnership include Uganda Aviation School, Kajjansi Aviation Academy, Soroti Flying school among others.

Esther Yapkoreny, an Aviation Instructor says that the partnership is intended to improve Uganda’s aviation industry through the provision of skilled and well-trained cabin crew members, following the re-launch of the Uganda National Airlines Company.

So far, 26 cabin crew students have been dispatched off for practical studies at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy. Enoch Obwiny another Instructor at the Kajjansi Aviation Academy says, that this would help the country train aviation operators on standards of the International Air Transport Association – IATA.

The Ethiopian Aviation Academy is one of the oldest professional aviation schools in Africa. Currently, Uganda Aviation school has no space for practical training for all its students.

Enock Wabuyi an aviation student hopes to learn more and broaden the understanding of the cabin crew operations. “We expect to learn more about aviation and familiarize ourselves with things that we have been learning theoretically in school from such partnership,” he said.

Ronnie Barongo, the Director Safety, Security at Entebbe International Airport in June 2019 revealed that the aviation sector in Uganda is struggling with a critical shortage in the number of qualified personnel expected to run the smooth operations of the aviation industry.

Barongo also indicated that the critical shortage in staff is a result of the early retirement age for aviation operators in the country.

