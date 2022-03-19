Ethiopia earns $2.9 bln from agricultural export in 7 months

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | XINHUA | Ethiopia earned 2.9 billion U.S. dollars from the export of agricultural products during the past seven months, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency reported Thursday.

The 2.9-billion-dollar export revenue was facilitated by the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX), which traded Ethiopia’s major export commodities such as coffee, sesame seeds, spices as well as various agricultural products to the international market, the news agency quoted Wondimagegn Negera, head of the ECX, as saying.

The ECX was established in 2008 to ensure the development of an efficient and modern trading system to protect the rights and benefits of sellers, buyers, intermediaries, and the nation.

According to Negera, efforts are underway to introduce additional export-oriented agricultural products, minerals and other industrial products into the ECX’s trading system