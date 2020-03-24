Eskom starts spilling after Lake Victoria water level rises

📌Started spilling at 1000 Cubic Meters/Sec

📌Increased to 1,200 and 1,300 CM/Sec

📌21/03/2020 ⬆ 1,350 CM/Sec

📌22/03/2020 ⬆ 1,400 CM/Sec

📌23/03/2020 ⬆ 1,450 CM/Sec

📌24/03/2020 ⬆ 1,500 CM/Sec

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electricity generators Eskom this week started taking measures to reduce the rising Lake Victoria levels following above normal rains in the past three months.

Eskom confirmed they will today rise the level of spilling to 1,500 Cubic Meters Per/Sec in a bid to reduce the rising lake levels.

This, ESKOM said, will continue spilling water into River Nile until advised otherwise by the Directorate of Water Resources Management.

The dam has reached its peak limit of 12.91 metres, which is four centimetres away from the warning limit of 12.95 metres, occasioned by heavier than normal rains experienced in the Lake Victoria catchment areas since late 2019.

Today, @Eskomug will start spilling 1,500 Cubic Meters Per/Sec in a bid to reduce the rising lake levels. This will continue until advised otherwise by the Directorate of Water Resources Management. pic.twitter.com/JTTJCrboGb — Eskom Uganda Limited (@Eskomug) March 24, 2020