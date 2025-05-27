ESG concerns, economic pressure to feature highly at Uganda’s 31st Trade Fair

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | This year’s Uganda International Trade Fair (UGITF) will be influenced by current global developments, including changing market factors, geopolitics, and climate. The 31st edition of the fair comes at a time when global investors, financiers, and markets are demanding more focus on climate change, environmental protection, observance of human rights, and transparency.

It is for this reason that the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) has chosen the theme “Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment, and Wealth Creation,” which shows their commitment to advancing a modern, equitable, and resilient industrial sector.

UMA Board Chairman Aga Sekalala says that as the manufacturing sector celebrates what it has achieved over the last 31 years of UGITF in terms of growth, innovation, and “unrelenting dedication,” the event gives them the opportunity to chart a future that embraces innovation and sustainability to drive inclusive growth.

He says profitability is no longer the sole driver of business success, but rather how enterprises value the environment and social equity.

At least 1,500 exhibitors are expected to participate in the show, with many coming from China, India, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates to join their Ugandan counterparts. The 31st UGITF at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo will, for the first time, last 11 days—from October 2 to October 12, 2025—instead of the usual nine days.

The organisers say this is in response to public demand that the event concludes with a weekend to give prospective showgoers more time. A total of 300,000 visitors are expected. Eddie Senkumba, the UMA vice chairman and head of events, says that apart from health, education, and innovation, this year will also feature a special focus on agriculture. It will include exhibitions on green technologies and training for agricultural investors on modern farming practices.

This year’s events come amidst increasing risks to economic stability due to uncertainties caused by global events such as wars, as well as increasingly nationalistic practices by countries, which could impact local industries. The reduction in charitable spending by the United States, which has led to the closure of programmes worldwide, including in Uganda, is affecting public spending abilities and consequently contracting markets.

Ezra Muhumuza, the executive director at UMA, says even the government, being naturally the biggest single consumer, is now facing financial constraints, as seen in high debt servicing levels and budget cuts in some allocations. This means a significant portion of the market has been affected. However, Muhumuza advises manufacturers not to abandon their trade but to focus on innovation as more markets are being sought, including expanding the domestic market.

On the special attention to agriculture, he explains that this is one way of creating a healthier value chain to maintain and grow markets.

The show, Muhumuza says, is aimed at serving as a platform for agriculturalists and manufacturers (the latter being the largest consumers of agricultural products as raw materials) to resolve issues such as product and input quality.

The show will also be characterized by sector-focused pavilions, business-to-business networking opportunities, workshops, innovation showcases, and cultural and consumer engagement activities.

