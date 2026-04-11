Equity Bank supports Kabaka Birthday Run with kit purchase

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has boosted the Kabaka’s Birthday Run 2026 by donating and purchasing 140 kits for the run.

“As Equity Bank Uganda, we are honoured to join the 13th edition of the Kabaka’s Birthday Run as we celebrate His Majesty the Kabaka’s 71st birthday,” said Equity Bank’s executive director, Claver Sserumaga.

Sserumaga, who will run the 21km race, said, “Like the Buganda kingdom, we exist to transform lives and livelihoods and create opportunities for wealth and prosperity. We are excited to be part of this journey.”

“This year’s theme, Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child, reminds us of our shared responsibility in the fight to end HIV/AIDS by 2030. Equity Bank proudly stands with Buganda Kingdom in this noble cause, because just like the Kingdom, our mission is to see AIDS end by 2030.”