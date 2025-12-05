Equity Bank champions 2nd Gulu City Marathon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the year winds down, the Northern Ugandan city of Gulu will host the second edition of the Gulu Marathon on Saturday 6th December.

The marathon, launched at Kampala Club on Thursday, saw marathon officials and sponsors promising an even bigger and more vibrant experience than the inaugural outing.

Deeply rooted in cultural heritage, tourism promotion, health, education, and economic empowerment, the marathon brings together a wide network of partners and sponsors who contribute far beyond financial support. Their collective efforts continue to champion wellness, unity, and community development across the region.

Robert Wanok the Head of Retail at Equity Bank, reaffirmed the institution’s dedication: “Our sponsorship is strongly aligned with our mission to transform lives and livelihoods while promoting health, community engagement and cultural preservation. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue standing with the people of Northern Uganda.”

He added, “The story of Gulu is a story of resilience, of heritage and of Africa. We believe that when each partner picks up one piece of the work, we collectively build the bigger picture because it truly takes a community to raise a generation and to shape a future.”

After the race, select participants and visitors will be treated to a Northern Ugandan buffet dinner on Saturday night, complete with performances from local musicians and authentic cultural entertainment. The celebrations will continue with performances from Swangz Avenue artists, production by Buzz Events, and an energetic after-party powered by Tusker Lite, who promise a fun-filled night.

Marathon convenor Francis Gimara expressed excitement over the overwhelming. “Last year our target was 500 runners; we registered 600. This year, we have already exceeded our target again. We are truly grateful for the growing support. This marathon would not be possible without our partners who have come on board to co-create a meaningful and impactful event that benefits both the community and their own brand objectives.”

Beyond the race, the marathon continues to stand as a strong driver of education, culture, health and community strengthening values that align closely with Equity Bank’s mission of empowering communities for sustainable transformation.

With its World Athletics certification, the ulu Marathon is more than just a local run, it is now a globally recognized event.

The announcement of cash prizes has stirred excitement across Gulu City. Ronald Oloya, a peer mentor and addiction coach in Gulu working with youth struggling with addiction, shared his enthusiasm:

“Such measures are very good. They give young people meaningful activities where they can participate and earn. It’s more than just a run, it’s going to bring the city together, foster unity, and showcase what Gulu is all about; the vibes, the culture.

The cash prizes for the winners are something that has caught the eyes of many with the first, second and third in the in the 42km set to walk way with; UGX 3m, 1.5m, and 1m respectively, in the 21km it will be UGX 1.5m, 1m, and 500,000, 10km will get UGX 1m, 500,000, and 250,000. The wheel chair Race which is the highlight of the marathon will also earn like the 10km winers. The marathon flag-off and finishing point are set at Kaunda Grounds.