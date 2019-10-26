Entebbe road diversion tonight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) will tonight carry out excavation and pipe laying works aimed at boosting water supply on Entebbe Road. Traffic will be diverted 27th October, 2019 from 12am to 3am along Entebbe road at Akright stage.

Motorists heading to Entebbe from Kampala have been asked to use the Entebbe Expressway and those heading to Namulanda, Kisubi use the Bweya-Namulanda- Old Entebbe road.

Road diversions have been placed and traffic officers will be on ground directing the traffic.

“This is to allow NWSC engineers carry out excavation and pipe laying works aimed at boosting water supply in the areas above.”

