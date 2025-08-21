Entebbe International Airport records highest-ever monthly passenger traffic in July

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe International Airport handled 230,577 passengers in July 2025, the highest monthly traffic in the airport’s history surpassing December 2024, with 222,301 passengers.

According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Entebbe International Airport recorded 119,127 arrivals and 111,450 departures, averaging 7,437 per day.

This growth was partly attributed by the arrival of delegations for CHAN 2024, increased tourism promotion, international conferences, and enhanced airline connectivity.

The airport also handled a total of 5,863 metric tonnes of cargo, including 3,961 tonnes of exports and 1,902 tonnes of imports.