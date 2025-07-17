Entebbe Airport registers 2nd largest number of passengers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe International Airport recorded its second largest number of passengers in June, registering 213,217 international passengers in a single month, according to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The number includes 106,583 arrivals and 106,634 departures giving an average of 7,107 arrivals and departures per day, compared to 7,171 recorded in Dec 2024.

Earlier in May 2025, the airport recorded 97,568 arriving passengers and 100,484 passengers, a total of 198,052.

This growth is partly attributed to Hijja returnees, tourism promotion, business and a number of conferences, among others.

Entebbe International Airport also recorded a total of 6,293 metric tonnes of cargo comprising 4,332 metric tonnes of exports and 1,961 metric tonnes of imports.