Entebbe airport recovering fast, now close to 5,000 passengers per day

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe airport averaged 4,992 arrivals and departures per day in February as services indicate a steady recovery to pre-COVID times.

Entebbe International Airport recorded 66,565 arrivals and 73,217 departures, a total of 139,782 passengers, which is an average of 4,992 per day in February 2023, compared to 3,490 per day in Feb 2022.

In Jan 2023, Entebbe recorded 149,375 pax, compared to 110,547 in Jan 2022.

In 2022, Entebbe International Airport recorded 1,574,405 international passengers (arrivals and departures), compared to 941,688 in 2021, 565,541 in 2020 and 1,802,107 in 2019.

A total of 5,315 metric tons of cargo were also handled in February 2023 (1,662 imports and 3,653 exports).