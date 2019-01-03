Entebbe Airport back to business after Ethiopian plane fright

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Ethiopian Airlines flight no. ET 338, a Boeing 737-800 Aircraft, which overshot the Entebbe International Airport runway on landing Thursday morning, has been removed from the runway.

Flights in and out of Entebbe were halted from shortly after midnight, to 10am Thursday to move the aircraft, and tow it to the ramp. Flight operations have now fully resumed.

The plane was on a regular scheduled service from Addis Ababa to Entebbe, Uganda, when it skidded off the runway by a few meters during landing. There is no damage to the aircraft.

Passengers and crew were safely deplaned and were taken to the terminal and cleared normally through the regular clearance process.

“We apologize to our valued customers, who were on-board the flight for the inconvenience. An alternative flight is being arranged to complete the return flight and rebook the passengers, who were booked to travel from Entebbe to Addis Ababa,” Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.

Once again, we apologize to all of our esteemed customers who have been affected by the incident. The cause of the incident is under investigation.